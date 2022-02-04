The 21-year-old centre back hasn't been part of a Wednesday squad since back in October when they beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0, and has only played a total of 90 minutes during his spell at Hillsborough since moving from the Toffees over the summer.

There seems to be some light on the horizon for the England youth international as he looks to try and make his mark in South Yorkshire, with Darren Moore confirming that he will be back from his rehabilitation at his parent club next week in order to start making some progress towards his return to action in blue and white.

When asked about the young defender, Moore told The Star, “He’ll be back on Monday… We’ll have him back in the building, and what we’ll do when he gets here is get him to work in terms of building up his volume and levels of fitness.

“He needs a bit of game time, he’ll get some match action with the U23s and things like that to get his body back into football-specific movements and everything else.

“But he’s made some good progress, and we’ll get him back in on Monday and assess him then.”

It remains to be seen how long it will be until the defender is actually able to get back in contention for Moore’s side, but if their current injury situation is anything to go by then the club will be hoping that it’s sooner rather than later given their hopes to push for the Play-Offs in the second half of the season.