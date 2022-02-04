It was a good victory for the Owls as goals from George Byers and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing saw them close the gap on the Play-Off places, though three forced substitutions within 75 minutes of the tie put a bit of a downer on the evening’s proceedings.

Other injury concerns for the Owls include Lee Gregory and Tyreece John-Jules, and it’s now been confirmed that they – along with Dean, Dele-Bashiru and Windass – will all miss the game against Burton Albion this weekend with their various ailments.

Ahead of the trip to Burton, Wednesday’s manager, Darren Moore, explained, “Obviously I’ve been away from the club a couple of days, and all of them have been having scans to try and make sure… We have a policy where we try and give a couple of days before a prognosis so they can settle down.

“They’re all on the treatment table, but as for giving an actual timeline I’ll have to speak to the medical team… They’ll be missing for the short-term without a doubt - we don’t want to take any risks.

“With all four of those, they definitely won’t be able to participate in the game tomorrow. Hopefully next week we’ll be able to give a better response as to where they’re at.”

It was confirmed that Dean, Dele-Bashiru, Windass and John-Jules – who got injured on his debut against Ipswich Town – all have muscle injuries, while Gregory has hurt his foot and it’s been confirmed won’t be ready against Burton.