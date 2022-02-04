Sheffield Wednesday man's manager vow before his forced positional change

Johnson has spent the bulk of his career playing as a winger, sometimes dropping a bit further back, but was asked to fill in at centre back for the Owls this season due to a defensive crisis that saw a number of centre halves out of action with various injuries.

The 31-year-old didn’t worry about it though, and made a vow to Moore that he’d give nothing less than 100% wherever he was used.

When asked about the decision to use him as a left-sided centre back, and his general versatility, Johnson said, “Apart from Baz I’m the only left-footed player in the team… I’d played left back and I’d played left wingback, so left centre back wasn’t too much out of position as to speak.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And I was comfortable to help the team out - I’m not a big defender, but I said that to him and said that I’d still give my all for the team.

“He knew when he signed me that I could play anywhere down the left, and equally anywhere down the right - which I did for the majority of last season.

“And I’m comfortable with that… I’ve learnt over my career that you need to learn to adapt to different positions occasionally. Managers change, formations change, and you need to adapt to suit a role and help the team in any way that you can.”