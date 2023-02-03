Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that young goalkeeper, Luke Jackson, has left the club to join Hednesford Town on loan.

The 20-year-old has departed in order to aid his development, becoming the latest young Owl to head out on loan this season.

Wednesday said in a statement this morning, “Jackson, who joined the Owls in 2018 and signed professional terms in 2020, will head out to gain further senior experience with the Southern League Premier Division Central side.

“The 20-year-old is eligible to feature on Saturday as Hednesford travel to Bromsgrove Sporting.”

And while the Owls didn’t confirm the length of his loan, his new club have stated that it is for ‘an initial one-month period’, giving the Pitmen’s latest recruit time to show them what he’s capable of.