Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be interested in young Monaco winger, Anthony Musaba, as their recruitment push continues.

The Owls announced their fifth signing of the summer on Monday evening as Di’Shon Bernard joined their ranks on a permanent basis, but they’re far from done in the transfer market with Xisco looking to bolster his ranks before the transfer window closes.

A whole host of players have been linked in the last few days, and the latest reaching The Star’s desk is that 22-year-old Musaba is one that they’re keeping a very close eye on as an player that could add to their attacking options for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Dutch wideplayer, who joined Monaco from NEC Nijmegen in 2020, has spent time out on loan with the likes of Cercle Brugge, Heerenveen and Metz in recent years, and earlier this year was also back with NEC on a temporary basis.

At this point in time it remains to be seen whether Wednesday would be looking to try and sign the young winger on loan or try and get a deal done on a permanent basis, but with Musaba having signed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit in 2020 there may be a substantial fee required if they were to consider letting him go - his only Monaco appearance came in the form of a late cameo appearance in UEFA Champions League qualifier against Sparta Prague in 2019.