Sheffield Wednesday look set to face new boss after Championship rivals exit

There has been another managerial casualty in the Championship with a four-year reign coming to an end

Gary Rowett has left his position as manager of Millwall, the club confirmed (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday will likely have a new Championship boss to come up against in a few week’s time after another departure in the second tier.

Millwall last night confirmed they have parted company with boss Gary Rowett after four-year stint at the New Den in which he took the Lions close to the play-offs on a couple of occasions but never quite managed to break into the top six in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are due to take on Millwall at Hillsborough on November 11 and by then it is expected that a new manager will be in place to replace Rowett, who upon his exit said ‘the time just feels right’

“Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for all their support during my time at the club. The atmosphere they create is truly unique. I have thoroughly enjoyed being manager of Millwall and depart with a feeling that the club has progressed during my tenure. As is sometimes the case in football, the time just feels right to part ways.

“I would like to thank John Berylson, James, Steve Kavanagh, Alex Aldridge, my backroom staff, and everyone behind-the-scenes for their hard work and support. Finally, I’d like to extend my gratitude to the players, who I thank for the blood, sweat, and tears they have put into their efforts. It has been a successful and enjoyable four years.”

A club statement said Rowett’s assistant Adam Barrett will take in the interim alongside first team coach, Paul Robinson and that “a comprehensive recruitment process is already underway as the club looks to build upon the success Rowett has overseen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad