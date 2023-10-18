Defender returning to Sheffield Wednesday after successful spell abroad

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Di’Shon Bernard, enjoyed a very successful spell on international duty and will return to S6 brimming with confidence.

The 23-year-old centre back played 180 minutes for Jamaica in the last week, helping them to 4-1 and 3-2 victories over Grenada and Haiti, two wins that secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Bernard has enjoyed a solid start to life at Hillsborough following his move over the summer, with his own performances earning praise despite the Owls still being in search of their first victory of the campaign.

He’ll head back to Middlewood Road this week to reunite with his club teammates and meet the new manager, Danny Röhl, for the first time as the German looks to figure out his best XI for the trip to Watford this weekend.

The former Manchester United man was the only international Owl this month after Juan Delgado and Devis Vasquez – neither of whom have been seen in the club’s training footage this week – weren’t part of games for Chile and Colombia. The former was injured (hip), while the latter was seemingly just left out.

Wednesday face Watford on Saturday afternoon at 3pm as they continue their hunt for a first league win of the campaign, and Röhl will be desperate to try and make an immediate impact after he was chosen as the man to lead the club forward following Xisco’s dismissal.