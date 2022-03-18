The veteran shot-stopper has been without a club since leaving the Owls at the end of last season, but does appear to be on the verge of getting back out on the field – possibly as soon as this weekend – as QPR face a bit of a ‘keeper crisis.

According to West London Sport, the 37-year-old is set to ‘undergo a medical on Friday and sign a contract until the end of the season’.

QPR have David Marshall, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh all unavailable due to a variety of injuries, with Marshall picking up a hamstring injury against Nottingham Forest this week as he joined Dieng (quad), Archer (shoulder) and Walsh (hand) on the sidelines, with the latest confirmed absentee leading to Mark Warburton going on the search for a man between the sticks.

WLS state that Westwood is to be signed in time for this weekend’s game against Peterborough United as they seek to maintain their place in the Championship top six and bounce back from that 3-1 defeat to Forest.

If a move does get finalised, then ‘Westy’ would reunite with another former Owl, Moses Odubajo, who has played 24 games for QPR this season since joining the club following his Hillsborough exit over the summer.

Westwood played 199 games for Wednesday during his lengthy stint at the club, becoming a fan favourite as he almost helped them return to the Premier League on two occasions.