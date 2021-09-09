Sheffield Wednesday loanee recall clauses confirmed - Darren Moore unconcerned

The Owls have six senior loanees in total, also including Olamide Shodipo, Lewis Wing, Florian Kamberi, Theo Corbeanu and Lewis Gibson.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to Plymouth, Moore confirmed that each player does have a recall clause of some description in the terms of their deal, as is fairly standard practice with season-long loan agreements. The exact terms of each clause remain unclear.

Each of the players to have gone out on loan from Wednesday also have recall clauses, he said.

Speaking to The Star, Moore said: “We’ve got them for the whole season, but there is a little period where there are different parts of the agreement where there are is a recall. But we’ve got that with all our loan players, as we have on our loan players that have gone out."

Asked whether he was confident his loan players would be sticking around for the entirety of the season, he said: “I am confident because I’m talking about now. I can’t talk about in two months or three months, but on this day I’ll say yes.”

Peacock-Farrell’s form in the early stages of his Wednesday career have earned him a League One player of the month award nomination, while his heroics for Northern Ireland over the international break saw his name hit national headlines.

Moore seemed unconcerned by any notion of any of his players being the subject of a recall, Peacock-Farrell included.

“Do I tend to worry about that at this time?” he said. “Not really, because that [game time] is the reason we’ve brought him here. We’re not surprised at what he’s doing. We spotted that talent and ability and that’s why we brought him here.

“I’m just pleased the fans and everybody can see the ability that he has and long may that continue.