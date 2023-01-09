The Sheffield Wednesday trial of a talented New Zealand youth international may be in jeopardy for the time being at least, The Star understands.

Striker Oliver Colloty, 19, is understood to be on a two-week trial with the Owls and would likely have played some part in up-coming under-21 outings including their clash at Burnley on Monday afternoon.

But The Star understands a hamstring injury picked up in the opening days of his time at Middlewood Road has thrown doubt over the remainder of the trial.

New Zealand youngster Olly Colloty has been on trial with Sheffield Wednesday. Pic: Wareham Sports Media

Highly-rated Dunedin-born Colloty shared the golden boot award at the recent OFC under-19 Championship with New Zealand, bursting onto the international scene with nine goals in the tournament. He is expected to compete at the forthcoming FIFA under-20 World Cup in Indonesia in May.

And having completed an impressive campaign with Hamilton-based semi-professional outfit Melville United, the teenager set out on his way to the UK with the promise of opportunities to impress at Wednesday and an unnamed Premier League outfit.

Blessed with the advantage of access to a UK passport, Colloty is described as a driven and technically-gifted forward with good hold-up ability and an eye for goal.

It is not the first time he has hit these shores in search of a deal. In 2019, when still a high school student, Colloty spent two weeks trialling with Championship club Reading.