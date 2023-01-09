Striker Oliver Colloty, 19, is understood to be on a two-week trial with the Owls and would likely have played some part in up-coming under-21 outings including their clash at Burnley on Monday afternoon.
But The Star understands a hamstring injury picked up in the opening days of his time at Middlewood Road has thrown doubt over the remainder of the trial.
Highly-rated Dunedin-born Colloty shared the golden boot award at the recent OFC under-19 Championship with New Zealand, bursting onto the international scene with nine goals in the tournament. He is expected to compete at the forthcoming FIFA under-20 World Cup in Indonesia in May.
And having completed an impressive campaign with Hamilton-based semi-professional outfit Melville United, the teenager set out on his way to the UK with the promise of opportunities to impress at Wednesday and an unnamed Premier League outfit.
Blessed with the advantage of access to a UK passport, Colloty is described as a driven and technically-gifted forward with good hold-up ability and an eye for goal.
It is not the first time he has hit these shores in search of a deal. In 2019, when still a high school student, Colloty spent two weeks trialling with Championship club Reading.
Wednesday have regularly featured trialists in their under-21 set-up in recent seasons. It remains to be seen whether – should the injury put a close to his current trial – whether or not a further chance will be handed to the youngster.