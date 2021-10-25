The Owls haven’t had much of a loan presence in recent years, but Darren Moore has sought to change that as he sends a number of players out in search of regular senior game time elsewhere.

Wednesday are blowing hot and cold in League One this season – and once again threw away points over the weekend – but things are faring better for a couple of their lads out on loan who are now genuinely up there amongst the title contenders in their respective leagues.

Here’s how their 10 players got on over the weekend...

Cameron Dawson

Dawson played his 14th game of the season over the weekend as Exeter City picked up a 2-1 win against Mansfield Town that saw them climb up to fourth place in League Two – aspirations of automatic promotion are now feasible.

Alex Hunt

Another player who is on track to challenge for promotion this season is young Alex Hunt, who played another 65 minutes for Grimsby Town in their 2-0 win over Yeovil Town. It’s now five wins in a row in all competitions, and they’re sitting pretty at the top of the National League table.

Ciaran Brennan

Notts County made it four games unbeaten in all competitions as they saw off Stockport County with a 2-1 victory at home, but Brennan wasn’t in the side for this one. He’s played four games for the club so far.

Ryan Galvin

Gloucester City are starting to make a bit of progress after a tough few months, but were denied their first National League North win since August following a 95th-minute equaliser from Telford United. Galvin played the full 90 once again in his 10th appearance of the campaign.

Liam Waldock

Gainsborough Trinity made it seven unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over Atherton Collieries on Saturday to go 13th in the Northern Premier League. He got another 90 minutes in the heart of their midfield.

Charles Hagan

The young attacker wasn’t present for Hampton & Richmond Borough’s 0-0 draw against Chippenham Town to end the weekend in ninth place.

Josh Dawodu

Dawodu registered an assist for Stalybridge Celtic as they overcame Mickleover with a 3-1 win away from home, playing 90 minutes in his first start for the club since his loan began earlier his month.

Luke Jackson

Guiseley AFC managed a 0-0 draw against Chorley FC, but had to do so without the young Wednesday goalkeeper after he was injured in training.

Josh Render

It was a tough day at the office for young Josh Render as the goalkeeper was given his Grantham Town debut under Carlton Palmer immediately after putting pen to paper on a loan deal. They lost 2-1 against Warrington Town in what was a busy afternoon for the shot-stopper.

Lewis Farmer