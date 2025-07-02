Sheffield Wednesday sign new trio - including teenage fullback from Liverpool

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the arrival of three new players, including Harry Evers, who recently departed Liverpool.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evers, as well as Cole McGhee and Denny Oliver, was on trial with the Owls U21s towards the end of last season, and it appears that the club saw something that they liked in all three of them, with the trio having now signed professional terms at Hillsborough.

The news was confirmed this afternoon alongside the fact that - as reported by The Star - Ernie Weaver, Logan Stretch and Joe Emery had all put pen to paper on their maiden pro contracts, with all six going to be forming part of Andy Holdsworth’s U21s in the 2025/26 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday have made three new signings

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

As previously mentioned, 18-year-old Evers joins after leaving the Reds at the end of his contract at Anfield, while McGhee (19) and Oliver join from Preston North End and Lincoln City respectively.

Wednesday said on their official website today, “Six young Owls have put pen to paper on professional contracts at Hillsborough. Joe Emery, Ernie Weaver and Logan Stretch have signed maiden professional deals after completing their two-year scholarships with the Owls. Cole McGhee, Harry Evers and Denny Oliver have also joined Wednesday after academy stints with Preston, Liverpool and Lincoln respectively.”

There was no mention, however, of another U18 player from last season, Sutura Kakay, who was also offered a professional contract at the club, with The Star having previously reported that he is of interest to fellow Championship outfit, Southampton.