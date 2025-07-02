Young centre back, Ernie Weaver, has put pen to paper on his first professional contract at Sheffield Wednesday, The Star understands.

The 18-year-old, who has captained the Owls at youth level many times, is seen as a bright talent for the future, and has a big part of the the U18s success in the Professional Development League last season. He was offered his maiden pro deal on the back of the campaign, alongside three others.

Weaver, a burly centre half, has risen up the ranks at Middlewood Road, featuring for the U21s as well, and could have a big opportunity this summer to potentially make the step up and show what he’s got to offer at senior level given the ongoing issues at the club.

Ernie Weaver is highly thought of at Sheffield Wednesday

The central defender is known to have been watched by a number of different clubs throughout the course of his journey at the Wednesday academy, but indications were that he was eager to kick on in blue and white after a senior contract was put on the table, and it’s thought that he has now committed his future to the club for the time being.

Weaver will now step up into the U21s on a permanent basis for the 2025/26 campaign after his work between the two levels last time out, and with first team preseason places up for grabs he might have a real chance of showcasing his talents amongst the senior ranks over the coming weeks.

The defender joins Joe Emery on the list of youngsters to have penned their first professional contract this summer, with Logan Stretch also believed to be in the same position.