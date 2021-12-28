Sheffield Wednesday linked with surprise move for international striker

The Owls are currently assessing their options ahead of the upcoming transfer window as Darren Moore looks at potentially bolstering his ranks for the second half of the season, and a striker could well be an option that they’re contemplating.

And while a centre back and a left back are thought to be the main priority for Wednesday in January, Football League World have stated that Moore is considering a move for 27-year-old Đurđević.

However, the Sporting Gijon forward still has a contract with the Spanish side until 2023, and Wednesday’s inability to spend transfer fees in January would make it difficult for them to make a move to sign him on a permanent basis.

According to FLW, the likes of Barnsley, Ipswich Town, Millwall and Rotherham United are also keen on the striker, with his 28 goals over the one and a half seasons in the Spanish Segunda Liga seeing him attract interest.

It’s said that Gijon would be reticent to let Đurđević go after his six goals in 17 games this season, but would consider doing so if an offer came in that was too good to refuse.

Wednesday will be limited to loans and free transfers in January, leaving Moore with limited options as he seeks to finalise a squad that will be capable of making a push for promotion into the Championship in the second half other 2021/22 campaign.