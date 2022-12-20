Sheffield Wednesday linked with another Premier League starlet as they hunt for goals

According to reports, Sheffield Wednesday are keeping a close eye on Charlton Athletic’s on-loan attacker, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The young Crystal Palace talent has enjoyed a strong first half of the season with the Addicks, and has got five goals to his name after quickly becoming a key component in the side despite being just 20-years-old.

It has now been reported, however, that a loan change could be on the cards in January – with concern over the state of play at Charlton after they fired Ben Garner and are yet to find a replacement.

Alan Nixon has stated that Wednesday are one of several clubs watching the youngster’s situation, with League One rivals, Ipswich Town, said to be another. In the Championship, meanwhile, both Millwall and Hull City have been mentioned.

Wednesday aren’t expected to have a massively busy transfer window in January as things stand, but Moore is thought to be on the lookout for a couple of fresh faces as he looks to freshen things up ahead of their promotion push in the second half of the campaign.

Rak-Sakyi joins Everton’s Tom Cannon on the list of young players that have been linked with a Hillsborough move, however it remains to be seen whether anything will come of either of the links as things stand.

Wednesday, who have found goals hard to come by in recent weeks, currently have three on loan players – Mark McGuinness, Alex Mighten and Reece James – all of whom have played their part in the 2022/23 campaign so far.

