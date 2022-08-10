Sheffield Wednesday-linked striker ‘set for League One rivals’ after Darren Moore distancing comments

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports in South Wales had suggested Swansea City youngster Kyle Joseph was of interest to Wednesday as the Owls sought to bolster their attack before the end of the transfer window on September 1. The mooted deal for the Scotland youth international was a season loan.

Those reports suggested it was Oxford United that were alongside Wednesday in the race to sign the youngster, who started life at Wigan Athletic and spent a portion of last season at Cheltenham Town.

Swansea City forward Kyle Joseph was linked with Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it has now been reported that the Yellows are expecting to seal Joseph’s loan signing in the coming days.

Speaking after Wednesday’s 1-0 win at MK Dons on Saturday, Owls boss Darren Moore was quizzed on transfers and played things cool on whether any progress had been made with regard to incoming faces.

Asked specifically about Joseph, the 48-year-old seemed to play the interest down.

“I can’t shed any light on that,” he said. “We’ve been linked with all sorts of players, it’s not just him, it’s been all sorts.

“Some of the players we’ve been linked with, it is what it is. I can’t stop that really.”