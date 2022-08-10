Sheffield Wednesday-linked striker ‘set for League One rivals’ after Darren Moore distancing comments

Reports in South Wales had suggested Swansea City youngster Kyle Joseph was of interest to Wednesday as the Owls sought to bolster their attack before the end of the transfer window on September 1. The mooted deal for the Scotland youth international was a season loan.
Those reports suggested it was Oxford United that were alongside Wednesday in the race to sign the youngster, who started life at Wigan Athletic and spent a portion of last season at Cheltenham Town.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Neil Warnock leads tributes to former Sheffield United and Leeds United man Mick Jones after passing, aged 75
-
2
Sheffield Wednesday transfer saga ‘set to end’ after Darren Moore ‘legal approach’ comments
-
3
Changes made at training ground as Sheffield Wednesday injury investigation continues
-
4
Where Sheffield Wednesday sit in the attendance table compared to League One rivals Ipswich Town and Derby County
-
5
Newcastle United injury bombshell puts further nails in Sheffield Wednesday hopes of signing Premier League prospect
And it has now been reported that the Yellows are expecting to seal Joseph’s loan signing in the coming days.
Speaking after Wednesday’s 1-0 win at MK Dons on Saturday, Owls boss Darren Moore was quizzed on transfers and played things cool on whether any progress had been made with regard to incoming faces.
Asked specifically about Joseph, the 48-year-old seemed to play the interest down.
“I can’t shed any light on that,” he said. “We’ve been linked with all sorts of players, it’s not just him, it’s been all sorts.
“Some of the players we’ve been linked with, it is what it is. I can’t stop that really.”
Moore has been open about the desire to add to his attacking options. Wednesday are busy working on lining up potential deals and are understood to have had a long-standing interest in Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks.