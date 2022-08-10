Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Taylor, who lives in Chapeltown, text his girlfriend Georgia to ask whether she had the weekend of September 10 off work – telling her she ‘deserved’ some time off and a romantic break away.

The 25-year-old then told her: “I've booked us a hotel for the weekend, it's down south by the coast, you will proper enjoy it”, before revealing it was actually to coincide with Sheffield Wednesday's League One clash at Plymouth Argyle!

Screenshots of the messages between the pair were uploaded to social media and quickly went viral before being picked up by several national media outlets.

“Her reaction was pretty much as showed on the messages, she said she was going to dump me,” Joe later joked. “I am in the absolute doghouse.”

Whether the trip goes ahead or not may well be up to Georgia to decide, you feel. But should the pair make the long trip down south next month, they have the offer of a pair of tickets waiting for them after one of Wednesday's players spotted the tale online.

Owls striker Josh Windass – a prolific user of social media – saw the story and wrote: “Hahahaha. Unreal, if you’ve not bought your ticket already, save your money I’ll get you 2”