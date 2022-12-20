An England youth international playing at Premier League Crystal Palace has become the latest name linked with a January move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Jesarun Rak-Sakyi, who is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic, has been pinned to Wednesday interest by Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

But what’s the story with the Palace talent and what could Owls fans expect to see from him if he was to become a Wednesday player? Let’s take a look.

Who is he?

England youth cap Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (centre) has been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Rak-Sakyi is a tricky, pacey 20-year-old attacker who can play as a striker or more regularly as a winger or wide forward.

Sent out on loan to Wednesday’s fellow League One big boys Charlton Athletic having made huge progress racing through the ranks at Palace, the England five-cap under-20 international has five goals and two assists in his 18 league matches so far this season.

He spent time at Chelsea as a youth player before making the switch to Selhurst Park last year.

He has earned two Premier League appearances for Palace, off the bench at Chelsea on the first day of the 2020/21 campaign and 67 minutes starting against Manchester United on the last day of the same season.

What’s the story?

Though Rak-Sakyi’s loan with the Addicks is described as a season-long deal, as is standard practice these days, there is a termination clause that could be triggered in January.

Instability at Charlton has raised question marks over whether the youngster could be best served finishing the season elswhere.

Ipswich Town are said to be another third tier side keeping close tabs on his situation alongside Championship sides Millwall and Hull City.

What have his managers said?

Rak-Sakyi was brought to Palace by former England boss Roy Hodgson, who wasted no time in getting him involved in senior football in the Premier League.

“He's dealt with it [stepping up] very well,” Hodgson said. “For such a young man he's shown a remarkable maturity and a remarkable sangfroid.

“Coming into a group of senior players that he’s probably only watched from the terraces before, you wouldn’t notice that with his performances in the training sessions where he’s really taken the responsibility that he’s capable of taking.

“I’m very pleased with him, very pleased for him and we believe at Crystal Palace that he has a big future and will get better and better.”

Hodgson’s belief in Rak-Sakyi was mirrored by his replacement, Arsenal and France legend Patrick Vieira.

“He is a really promising young talent,” Vieira said in the weeks leading up to the decision to send the winger on loan to Charlton.

“We have to create that kind of pathway for those young players to play more minutes. In the next couple of days and weeks, we will have some decisions to make regarding his future, of course.”

And more recently, now sacked Charlton manager Ben Garner spoke in glowing terms of Rak-Sakyi’s ability.

“His biggest asset is his wonderful, wonderful balance,” he said. “Couple that with close control and ability. But tactically tonight was most pleasing for me because he’s only had two days prep on how we wanted to press and be without the ball. He’s done that fantastically well for a young player.”

