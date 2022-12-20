Sheffield Wednesday’s fellow League One big boys set to make former Rotherham United man their manager

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals are set to appoint their fifth manager in less than two years, according to widespread reports.

Charlton Athletic sacked Ben Garner earlier this month after their start to the third tier season was deemed unsatisfactory. The Addicks currently sit 18th in the table having harboured hopes of promotion at the outset of the campaign – and have now lost their last three league matches.

Former Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson was among the names fleetingly linked with the role while Lee Bowyer was rumoured to be an outside candidate for a return.

But it seems Dean Holden is the man who has been entrusted with turning fortunes around at The Valley and building towards a return to the Championship.

Dean Holden looks set to take over the vacant manger's role at Charlton Athletic.

Holden, a former player at Rotherham United and Chesterfield among others, is a coach of some reputation having worked most notably at Bristol City and Stoke City.

The full-time managerial experience of Holden is limited to a 41-game stint at Ashton Gate between July 2020 and February 2021. More recently he stepped in to bridge the one-match gap between Michael O’Neill and Alex Neil as caretaker boss at Stoke.

