Fitness uncertainty with key Sheffield Wednesday duo unlikely: Predicted team for Forest Green in pictures
Sheffield Wednesday are likely to be without a whole host of first team players as they make the trip down to face Forest Green Rovers.
The Owls haven’t had the best of times on the injury front recently, with three players being forced off in the draw against Bolton Wanderers - joining numerous others who had been sidelined in the weeks and months before that fixture.
Luckily two of them, Lee Gregory and Reece James, were found to be minor knocks and they were able to get back into the squad for Barnsley, however uncertainty remains over George Byers and Josh Windass, as well as a potential return to action for Mallik Wilks.
Darren Moore said he’d be ‘holding my tongue’ when The Star asked about Byers and Windass, however reading between the lines it would appear that - though they’re waiting on word from specialists - this weekend’s game will come too soon regardless.
Wilks, however, may be in with a chance of forcing his way back into the matchday squad after his inury layoff.
The Owls boss doesn’t have the luxury of changing things up too much given the list of absentees, and there were still some good performances at Oakwell despite the 4-2 loss.
Wednesday need to get back to winning ways, and will be gunning for Rovers in an attempt to do so. We had a go and picking what XI Moore will opt for at the New Lawn Stadium: