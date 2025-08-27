Highlights, heroics and Henrik - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Leeds United shock

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 27th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday’s youngsters upset the odds on Tuesday night as they saw off Leeds United in the Carabao Cup.

Ethan Horvath was the big hero on the night as he saved two penalties in the shootout after a 1-1 draw over 90 minutes, but huge praise has been given to an Owls side made up almost exclusively of U21 players that stepped up to the plate at Hillsborough.

An own goal got the ball rolling for the hosts as they took the lead against the run of play, and though Jayden Bogle levelled things up late there was to be no winner in normal time. Barry Bannan, Ike Ugbo and Liam Palmer stepped up to the spot to fire home, while the visitors weren’t able to convert a single one in front of a Kop that was empty on account of the fan boycott over Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership.

Owls boss, Henrik Pedersen, was understandably delighted at the final whistle, and spoke afterwards about the way his young troops applied themselves over the course of the fixture. You can see some of what he had to say in the video below, and watch the highlights of the game a little further down the page.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United highlights

Horvath, of course, will take many of the plaudits for his performance, and though he was pleased with his outing in just his second game at the club, he was also quick to praise the youngsters in front of him. You can see his post-match interview here:

