Sheffield Wednesday stunned Leeds United with a remarkable Carabao Cup victory at Hillsborough on penalties

In one of the strangest nights at Hillsborough, Sheffield Wednesday’s young and hugely inexperienced side saw off Leeds United on penalties to book their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Jamal Lowe had the Owls in front before former Blade Jayden Bogle equalised late on for a Leeds side who were abysmal throughout, though Wednesday’s young guns played a major role in that.

New goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was the spot kick hero, saving twice in the shootout to help Wednesday through on a remarkable evening in front of just 7.801 in attandance.

Made a decent save from Aaronson on 28 minutes after the Leeds man had peeled away into space at the back post. Really grew into the game as Leeds upped the tempo after going behind. Excellent double stop on 68 minutes kept the Owls in front and another right at the death. Then came the penalties

1. Ethan Horvath 8

Made a decent save from Aaronson on 28 minutes after the Leeds man had peeled away into space at the back post. Really grew into the game as Leeds upped the tempo after going behind. Excellent double stop on 68 minutes kept the Owls in front and another right at the death. Then came the penalties | UGC

Just looked unfazed by everything. Looked composed throughout, bartely gave Leeds' frontment a kick. Replaced by Liam Palmer in the second half

2. Gui Siqueira 7

Just looked unfazed by everything. Looked composed throughout, bartely gave Leeds' frontment a kick. Replaced by Liam Palmer in the second half | UGC

Throws himself into tackles with all the fearlessness of, well, a youngster. Never overawed by who was in front of him, a couple of last-ditch tackles and blocks frustrated Leeds throughout

3. Ernie Weaver 7

Throws himself into tackles with all the fearlessness of, well, a youngster. Never overawed by who was in front of him, a couple of last-ditch tackles and blocks frustrated Leeds throughout | UGC

Cool and calm throughout but did ruffle the feathers of a few seasoned pros in the process. Never looked out of place at any point and grew in stature as the match went on

4. Cole McGhee 7

Cool and calm throughout but did ruffle the feathers of a few seasoned pros in the process. Never looked out of place at any point and grew in stature as the match went on | UGC

