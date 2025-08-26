Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, is hoping for an update ‘tomorrow’ on whether things have changed in their player pursuit.

The Dane fielded a very young side against Leeds United on Tuesday night, and while they did an incredible job by upsetting the odds to knock out their Yorkshire rivals via a penalty shootout, it was glaring proof of the lack of experience and depth within the squad at this point in time.

Jamal Lowe and penalty hero, Ethan Horvath, were the only players in the starting XI over the age of 20, and after Gabriel Otegbayo was taken off with an injury they saw their options dwindle even further.

Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer woes

The mismanagement of Dejphon Chansiri has seen the club under embargo in recent months and slapped with a fee restriction until 2027, so even with the embargo now lifted they are limited in what they can bring in. Horvath’s loan, for instance, was only allowed due to the injury of number one, Pierce Charles.

Just a few days of the transfer window remain before it slams shut, after which the Owls will no longer be able to access the loan market, and though free agents will remain an option, there are no certainties that the English Football League will allow them. Pedersen tells The Star that he’s hoping for news in the near future.

“I hope we will get an update tomorrow,” he said. “And I know that we are doing all that we can to prepare players and I know the club are doing what they can to create the environment to get some players. Of course we need players.”

Wednesday face Swansea City on Saturday as they return to Championship action, with a raft of changes expected from the Owls boss once again, and he’ll be desperate for good news on the injury front as well to make sure that he’s got as many players available as possible.

