That’s the belief of Owls striker Lee Gregory, who admitted that while an automatic promotion push is going to take hard work, Windass' headline-grabbing return has unlocked some of the potential of the Wednesday squad.

“It’s a massive boost,” Gregory said. “I’d never played with Josh but you could see his quality on the training ground.

“We’ve a few more to come back too. Mass [Luongo] coming back has been a massive boost to the lads. If we can keep everyone fit and keep ourselves up there, we have every chance.”

Wednesday took seven points from a possible nine last week, with Windass providing two goals and an assist in two appearances.

Asked whether he felt the division was there for the taking, Gregory recoiled a touch: “It’s definitely a graft, it’s not going to be an easy ride," he said.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has scored two in two since returning from injury.

“Everyone has been talking about us not doing too well, then you look at the league and see where we are. We might have come through a bit of a bad patch where we’ve drawn or whatever.

“But it’s always been about turning that around and getting results like we are now. As we are now, there’s no stopping us.