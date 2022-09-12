Sheffield Wednesday leave new signing unregistered in latest EFL submission

Wednesday registered their list with the governing body after a host of new signings this summer, and – according to EFL rules – they needed to name a squad including up to 22 outfield players aged 21 and over. Goalkeepers and players under 21 do not count towards that total.

The Owls named a list of 18, with Famewo, who picked up an injury at MK Dons, set to make it 19 once he gets fit again.

Speaking earlier in the year, after Mide Shodipo was left in a similar situation following injury, Moore explained, “Mide can be added back on. He has got a long-term injury so we’ll take a look at it.

“So that’s why we’ve done it. We know that if he does recover in time, which we do expect him to, then we can add him back on.

“It’s just a case of keeping his registration simple for the purposes of the league. We’ve logged it with the league and they’ve said that’s fine should we want to do it.”

Senior Wednesday players registered:

Akin Famewo has not played since his Sheffield Wednesday debut, at Stadium MK

Dennis Adeniran, Tyreeq Bakinson, Barry Bannan, Jaden Brown, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt, Michael Ihiekwe, Dominic Iorfa, Reece James, Marvin Johnson, Liam Palmer, Callum Paterson, Michael Smith, Will Vaulks, Mallik Wilks, Josh Windass

List of U21 players: