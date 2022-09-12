The Owls youngsters have had a difficult start to the campaign and have now lost five of their six games in the Professional Development League following the 4-1 defeat to the Clarets – and it’s now five defeats on the bounce.

Neil Thompson’s side named one – as yet unnamed – trialist in their starting XI as they continue to look for players to bolster their ranks, while there was also a first start of the season for goalkeeper, Luke Jackson, who barely featured in the last campaign.

Jackson, 20, spent a short spell out on loan with Guiseley in the National League North, but more has been seen of Jack Hall and Pierce Charles at Middlewood Road of late.

Mackenzie Maltby opened the scoring for Wednesday early on as they got off to a good start at Stocksbridge Park Steels, but they were behind at the break after goals from Mike Mellon and Ne-Jai Tucker put them ahead.

The second half saw Joe Westley and Dara Costelloe make it 4-1, and things went for bad to worse for the young Owls as play was stopped for new signing, Luke Cook, to receive treatment – and he was then stretchered off in the final minutes of the encounter.

Next up for Wednesday, who will be desperate to return to winning ways, is a trip to Coventry City next Tuesday. Games on Monday will be postponed due to the Queen’s funeral, but it will be the only day where the Football Association has imposed that ruling.