Sheffield Wednesday issue vital Lee Gregory update as attentions turn to play-offs

Sheffield Wednesday expect to have Lee Gregory back available when they make the trip to Peterborough United in the play-offs.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 7th May 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 15:29 BST

There was plenty of talk about Gregory over the last week, with talk of a training ground injury being set to see him miss the visit of Derby County, and while Darren Moore decided not to discuss injuries in his Friday press conference it was confirmed on Sunday afternoon that ‘Greggers’ hadn’t made it into the matchday squad against the Rams.

Wednesday had enough to secure victory anyway, with Michael Smith getting his 20th of the season in a 1-0 win, and the good news is that his strike partner is expected back in training in the next few days – possibly in a Zorro-esque mask as protection.

“He’ll be training on Tuesday as normal,” Moore told the media. “So we’ll see how he is and we expect him to be there.”

He also went on to tell The Star, “He sustained an injury his face last week in training, so we just didn’t risk him today - but he should be back in training on Tuesday. He could well be wearing a mask.”

The Owls face the Posh away from home in the first leg on Friday night at 8pm before welcoming them to Hillsborough the following week on May 18th as both sides look to try and book their spot at Wembley later this month. Should they have their number nine back available then it’ll certainly give them an even better chance of getting the job done.

MORE: Owls secure huge club record and condemn Derby to another season of League One

Lee Gregory missed Sheffield Wednesday's win over Derby County. (Steve Ellis)Lee Gregory missed Sheffield Wednesday's win over Derby County. (Steve Ellis)
