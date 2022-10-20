Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite and Sheffield United coach set for management return

Graham Coughlan, who played 51 league matches for the Owls across two season and as recently as 2021 went on to coach the Blades’ under-23 side, hasn’t managed in senior football for two years since he left Mansfield Town.

The South Yorkshire-based 47-year-old had earned plaudits for his success as boss at Bristol Rovers between 2018 and 2019, heading to Mansfield in order to be closer to his family. He took on his Bramall Lane role for a matter of months, stepping in during March of the 2020/21 campaign until the end of that season.

Now Coughlan looks set to head further afield once more to take the reins at Newport County, it has been reported.

