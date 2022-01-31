Sheffield Wednesday: League One rivals bring in Championship player with promotion in his sights

Wigan Athletic today brought in versatile midfielder Glen Rea from Luton Town to bolster their squad and the 27-year-old who was a mainstay in the Hatters side that rose from League Two to the Championship has his eye on another promotion, this time at the DW Stadium.

“I think you just need to take it game by game, and know that is your goal," he said.

Glen Rea (16) has moved on loan from Luton Town to Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

"We need to just put the work in - and I’m sure that’s what is going to happen and has been happening here - and hopefully if I can add a little bit to that, then great.

"I’m here to enjoy it and see where we can take the club and hopefully that is promotion.”