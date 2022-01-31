Sheffield Wednesday transfers LIVE: The latest Deadline Day news and rumours from League One
Lewis Wing could be the headline departure from Hillsborough on deadline day with Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals Portsmouth reportedly in pursuit.
Wing is on a season-long loan from Championship outfit Middlesbrough but has failed to impress in his 24 appearances and has found himself out of the matchday squad in recent weeks.
With eight loan players on the Owls’ books amid a busy January transfer window, an early termination could work well for both parties.
Last week, the Owls brought in the hugely experienced Harlee Dean on loan from Birmingham City and the defender made an impressive debut in Wednesday’s weekend win over Ipswich Town at Hillsborough.
Playing alongside Dean was another defender recently brought to S6 on loan, in Preston’s Jordan Storey who was also making his first start in that victory over the Tractor Boys.
And turning the debutants up to three was Arsenal forward Tyreece John-Jules who came off the bench for the Moore’s men to feature in the final 20 minutes.
It would appear that Moore has got what he has wanted in the transfer window so far, so there’s not likely to be an influx of players coming through the door on deadline day. However, the market has been slow and players who had previously been declared unavailable could have a change in circumstances, meaning that Wednesday – like many clubs today – may be offered a player that could be just too good to turn down.
What we can expect, is a player or two going out on loan. There are some on the fringes of the first team who could do with more regular game time – young defender Ciaran Brennan is now one of those following the arrival of Dean and Storey – so there’s likely to be movement in the regard, though switches to the National League can go through after the deadline.
Whatever happens today you’ll get the latest here on our live blog throughout the day and right up until the window closes at 11pm.
Sheffield Wednesday Deadline Day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 14:16
- Wednesday have already signed Harlee Dean, Jordan Storey and Tyreece John-Jules this month
- Darren Moore admitted there has been interest in three of his players
Oxford sign Middlesbrough man
Oxford United have signed midfielder Marcus Browne from Middlesbrough.
Browne previously enjoyed to successful loan spells with the U’s.
Charlton snap up Ipswich midfielder
Charlton Athletic have signed Ipswich Town’s attacking midfielder Scott Fraser for an undisclosed fee just six months after he joined the Tractor Boys.
Fraser, who joined Ipswich from MK Dons, has scored once in 20 games this season.
Lewis Wing update
There’s been another twist in the long-running transfer story...
League One strugglers bring in new manager
Relegation-threatened Gillingham have appointed former Millwall boss Neil Harris as their new manager.
Harris has agreed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Kent club, who are second from bottom and 10 points from safety.
Former Wednesday-linked striker joins South Yorkshire rivals
Reo Griffiths, who was linked with the Owls while Gary Monk was in charge, has joined Rovers on a two-and-a-half year deal from French side Olympique Lyon.
Griffiths was a prolific goalscorer for Tottenham Hotspur at youth level before moving to France in 2018.
Could Lewis Wing depart today?
Lewis Wing has been linked with a move away. More details below...
Shock report links Sheffield Wednesday loanee with deadline day switch to League One rivals
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lewis Wing is the subject of further speculation over his future despite assurances from Darren Moore that he will continue his loan at Hillsborough.
No bid for wantaway Rotherham United striker
Millers boss Paul Warne has confirmed the club has not received an offer for wantaway striker Freddie Ladapo, who handed in a transfer request earlier this month.
Jamie Lindsay has also been linked with Portsmouth, but no bids have been received as of yet, Warne confirmed.
Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion rivals close in on ex-England international
Sunderland have agreed a deal with Jermaine Defoe that will see the striker return to the club, according to TalkSPORT.
The Black Cats, who are currently third in the League One table, dismissed manager Lee Johnson on Sunday in the wake of their 6-0 defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers.
Saido Berahino... what’s happening?
Well, there’s interest in the Owls striker, who hasn’t exactly set the world alight since arriving at the end of the last window
One of Celtic’s former Owls is on the move
It’s not exactly been a dream move for the young defender so far...
