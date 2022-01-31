Wing is on a season-long loan from Championship outfit Middlesbrough but has failed to impress in his 24 appearances and has found himself out of the matchday squad in recent weeks.

With eight loan players on the Owls’ books amid a busy January transfer window, an early termination could work well for both parties.

Last week, the Owls brought in the hugely experienced Harlee Dean on loan from Birmingham City and the defender made an impressive debut in Wednesday’s weekend win over Ipswich Town at Hillsborough.

Playing alongside Dean was another defender recently brought to S6 on loan, in Preston’s Jordan Storey who was also making his first start in that victory over the Tractor Boys.

And turning the debutants up to three was Arsenal forward Tyreece John-Jules who came off the bench for the Moore’s men to feature in the final 20 minutes.

It would appear that Moore has got what he has wanted in the transfer window so far, so there’s not likely to be an influx of players coming through the door on deadline day. However, the market has been slow and players who had previously been declared unavailable could have a change in circumstances, meaning that Wednesday – like many clubs today – may be offered a player that could be just too good to turn down.

What we can expect, is a player or two going out on loan. There are some on the fringes of the first team who could do with more regular game time – young defender Ciaran Brennan is now one of those following the arrival of Dean and Storey – so there’s likely to be movement in the regard, though switches to the National League can go through after the deadline.