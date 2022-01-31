The Owls have had a quiet deadline day so far, with no incomings or outgoings at Hillsborough as things stand, however Sky Sports have suggested that that could change if they do pursue the 21-year-old.

Otasowie, who made his senior debut for the USA national team last year, made the move to Club Brugge in Belgium over the summer, however is yet to make his debut for the Belgian giants despite having made a handful of senior appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020/21.

Sky Sports have reported that the Owls, as well as Barnsley and AEK Athens, have shown an interest in the defensive midfielder, though it remains to be seen if anything will come of it as we head into the final hours of the January transfer window.

Wednesday lost Dennis Adeniran to injury this month, and it was confirmed in the last couple of days that he won’t feature again for the club this season – that news could well have pushed Darren Moore into considering a move for another midfielder to bolster his ranks.

Moore already has eight players on loan at this point in time, however is only able to pick five of them in any given matchday squad in League One – meaning that a handful have to be left out for every match.

Otasowie played six times in the Premier League for Wolves last season before joining Brugge for an undisclosed fee.