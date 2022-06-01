Sheffield Wednesday: Josh Windass update as reports state ‘last’ bid incoming

The Star reported recently that the Owls had rebuffed an approach from Club Atlético Talleres worth around £1am as they sought to keep hold of the 28-year-old, with a one-year option on his contract – seeing him through to 2024 – giving them the upper hand.

It’s understood that Darren Moore sees Windass as being a big part of his plans for the upcoming campaign, and he is reticent to let him leave the club over the summer as he plots a route back into the Championship.

Now, with Wednesday turning down Talleres’ original approach, it has been stated that his former manager, Pedro Caixinha, hasn’t given up hope just yet, with talk of a second – and final – bid set to come the Owls’ way shortly.

Argentine journalist, Nahuel Ferreira, has said that the club will return without a ‘last’ bid in the next few days, and explained that while a deal may be difficult, they’re not yet resigned to the idea that it is a no-go for them.

Unless Talleres’ next bid turns out to be too good to refuse for Wednesday it is expected that they will once again turn down the Argentinian approach, and there has been no indication that the player himself is actively looking to leave Hillsborough at this point in time.

Time will tell how much La T will come back with in terms of a transfer fee, though Wednesday are likely to reject it once again.