News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
1 hour ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
1 hour ago TikTok expected to be banned on government devices over data fears
2 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
2 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
2 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Major postponement news could affect Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion run-in in League One

Two of Sheffield Wednesday’s main promotion contenders, Ipswich Town and Barnsley, have had their big League One clash postponed.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:17 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 10:26 GMT

As soon as Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead were named in the Wales squad for their upcoming fixtures in the international break it felt as though their game at Oakwell could be under threat.

Now, with a third call-up having been confirmed to the Tractor Boys, it has been confirmed that the encounter will have to be rearranged for later in the season - it remains to be seen when that will be.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement on Ipswich’s website read, “Town’s scheduled away fixture against Barnsley on Saturday, 25 March has been postponed due to the Blues’ international call-ups.

Most Popular

“Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns have both been named in Wales’ squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Club has since been informed that they have reached the threshold of three call-ups, which is the minimum required number in order to postpone a League One fixture.

“Tickets purchased for the original game will remain valid for the new date, while supporters are also entitled to a refund.”

The third player called up has not been named as things stand, however it could potentially be Sam Morsy (Egypt) or Greg Leigh (Jamaica) - possibly even both.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ipswich face Shrewsbury Town this weekend but after that will not be in action until April 1st.

Ipswich TownBarnsleyLeague One