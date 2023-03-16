Two of Sheffield Wednesday’s main promotion contenders, Ipswich Town and Barnsley, have had their big League One clash postponed.

As soon as Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead were named in the Wales squad for their upcoming fixtures in the international break it felt as though their game at Oakwell could be under threat.

Now, with a third call-up having been confirmed to the Tractor Boys, it has been confirmed that the encounter will have to be rearranged for later in the season - it remains to be seen when that will be.

A statement on Ipswich’s website read, “Town’s scheduled away fixture against Barnsley on Saturday, 25 March has been postponed due to the Blues’ international call-ups.

“Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns have both been named in Wales’ squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

“The Club has since been informed that they have reached the threshold of three call-ups, which is the minimum required number in order to postpone a League One fixture.

“Tickets purchased for the original game will remain valid for the new date, while supporters are also entitled to a refund.”

The third player called up has not been named as things stand, however it could potentially be Sam Morsy (Egypt) or Greg Leigh (Jamaica) - possibly even both.

