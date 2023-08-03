Sheffield Wednesday land substantial double partnership ahead of 2023/24 season

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that they have a new back-of-shirt and sleeve sponsor courtesy of Wednesdayite businessman, Adam Shaw.

Shaw’s platform, TriggerHub.org, will feature on the Owls’ shirt for the 2023/24 season, while the club has also announced that they are collaborating with his mental health charity, ShawMind.org as well.

The Star understands that the sponsorship is worth a substantial six-figure sum believed to be well above market value given Shaw’s desire to support the club, something that he has previously mentioned in interviews and statements of his own.

A statement the Owls on Thursday read, “Sheffield Wednesday are delighted to announce a new sleeve and back of shirt partnership with the socially responsible UK and US enterprise Triggerhub.org.

“TriggerHub.org is the Elite Mental Health support, recovery and wellbeing platform founded by Sheffield-born, US-based businessman, mental health philanthropist and lifelong Wednesdayite Adam Shaw.

“TriggerHub.org and its iconic shield will take the first official sleeve sponsorship in the EFL, with their illustrious declaration of ‘LEAVE NO ONE BEHIND’ on the back of the Owls’ home and away jerseys for the 2023/24 season.”

Shaw, who is originally from Sheffield, spoke of his pride in getting on board with his childhood club as a partner, saying, “We are beyond proud to be chosen as the official Mental Health Charity partner of the Owls. Whatever and however you can help as a fan, every single element, large or small, will make such a difference, and can change a life and lost dream in an instant.

“If you want to join our Sheffield mission and become a soldier for our charity, please get in touch at ShawMind.org, we are a city and community that will ‘Leave No One Behind’ and inspire the next generation.”

Meanwhile, Liam Dooley Wednesday’s Chief Operating Officer, added, “It’s a privilege to welcome both inspiring organisations to Sheffield Wednesday. Mental health wellbeing is so important in our local community and all around the world, therefore we are excited to explore the opportunities in this field to support our fans in the UK, the US and beyond.”