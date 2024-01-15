Sheffield Wednesday Ladies undone at home as new manager takes charge

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies were defeated 3-0 at the hands of Mosborough LFC as they dropped points at home for the second consecutive game.

A shadow of uncertainty loomed over the game against fourth placed Mosborough, as former assistant manager Andy Gilligan took over in the hot seat just days after the departure of Kieron Lee.

Lee had permanently left his role at the club on Thursday due to health reasons, giving Gilligan the role as manager, and he was no doubt the right man to take charge at this stage of the season, after working with the team for the entirety of the 23/24 campaign so far, He will be assisted by now player-coaches, Kirsty Tonner and Laurie Millington, both of whom will be vital as a result of their rich history in the women’s game in South Yorkshire.

The change came at a difficult period for the Owlesses following a 10-goal thriller against last year’s title toppers, AFC Bentley, a game that saw Wednesday concede three goals late on to be held to a 5-5 draw after leading 5-2. And the home tie against Mosborough was never going to be any easier, either.

With the opposition sitting fourth in the SHWGL table, and having the league’s top goalscorer, Sadie Smith, leading the line it was always going to be a challenge, and with Smith's bagging 21 goals so far they'd have a job on keeping her quiet. with an Despite that, though, there was still a convincing 10 points splitting the two sides in action at The Jubilee, and with just one change - Aleks Fox in for Cody Harrison - the hosts will have back themselves.

A 4-5-1 formation was utilised, with captain Eleanor Vessey and Rachel Norsworthy hugging the sidelines, while Amy Broomhead led the line paired with Heidi O’Reilly behind her in order to provide an attacking threat through the centre of the park.

Gilligan’s decision to overload the midfield led to a fairly cagey affair in the opening 10 minutes, however Wednesday’s width was causing the opposition issues early on. An attack down the right flank led to the first corner of the game for The Owlesses, one that was nearly met by a Tamsin Stephenson header only for Mosborough’s keeper to gobble it up.

Following the set piece, the game started to really open up, with the pace of the visitors' number seven causing havoc on occasions, however there was nothing to separate the side’s after 30-minutes.

A half chance fell for the visitors that troubled veteran goalkeeper, Tonner, with the well-taken shot from the right only just landing the wrong side of the far post. And then straight down the other end, Wednesday’s top scorer, Broomhead, had a chance of her own after shimmying the ball onto her favoured right foot, but the strong connection on her driven shot was saved well by the opposition stopper.

Thought there were chances for both sides, the first 45 ended in a stalemate, and while Wednesday probably shaded it in terms of opportunities created, they were unable to make them count. Cody Harrison was introduced at the break, and almost immediately paid dividends for Wednesday as a couple of moments of panic from the away side were caused down the right side she occupied.

With 60 minutes on the clock panic set in for the Owlesses as goalkeeper Tonner took a nasty blow after collecting the ball, doubly concerning considering the lack of a recognised keeper on the bench - to her credit, she valiantly played through the knock, but minutes later the first blow was dealt as the visitors volleyed a strike past her.

And it went from bad to worse for Wednesday as Mosborough bagged a second; the injured Tonner unable keep it out. It would be the Wednesday keeper’s last action as the suspected quad injury hindered her too much... She made way for Caitlin Walker, an attacker by trade, that found herself in goal for the last 15 minutes.

Despite the two-goal disadvantage, Wednesday were certainly not out of it yet, setting up camp in the Mosborough half, but though they were peppering away at the opposition's net, they couldn’t make a dent... Then came the final nail in the coffin, Mosborough bagging a third from a lofted set piece.