Sheffield Wednesday have already had a busy start to the January transfer window, with four deals already completed and plenty of work going on behind the scenes to strengthen their squad.

John Buckley's loan deal with Blackburn Rovers was terminated early doors owing in part to a shoulder injury, while Tyreeq Bakinson was allowed to leave the club in a loan deal that took him to League One Charlton Athletic. Loanees James Beadle and Ike Ugbo have been added to the changing room.

The exit of Bakinson seemed to put a full stop on his time at Hillsborough, which to date has comprised of 42 appearances in all competitions since his switch from Bristol City in the summer of 2022. The midfielder played a supporting role in the promotion from the third tier last time out and started the Owls' first two matches this season before entering a stop-start period in the pecking order.

It was believed that Bakinson's contract with the Hillsborough club ended this summer, leading many to believe his Valley loan switch was effectively a trial run for negotiations over a summer move. The Star can reveal, however, that Sheffield Wednesday hold a year's option on their deal with the 25-year-old, meaning his contract could extend to the summer of 2025 should they choose to exercise it.

Bakinson arrived at Wednesday for what is reported to have been a five-figure fee and depending on how he performs at Charlton, it could be seen that he either he comes back for another spell with the Owls or that the club see a profit can be made on the midfielder going forward.