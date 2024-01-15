Danny Röhl has given an insight into the process and relationship he shares with Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri as the club look to press forward in the transfer market.

The Owls have had two depart and two step into the club since the window opened at the start of the month and with the halfway mark of the month within touching distance will seek to do more business in order to tweak the squad closer to Röhl's preferences. The club were dealt a blow when a deal the Owls boss described as 'very close' and suggesting it could be completed within a day or two fell flat. It is believed the deal was for West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry, since signed on at Charlton Athletic.

Asked about how the relationship between manager and chairman is going in the transfer window, Röhl told The Star: "We are always honest. He knows my thoughts and this is important, I have to convince him on signings and this is the reasons there is no (defined) budget, it is more about what makes sense and what doesn't make sense.

"If I convince him, he agrees and then it is about the financial part from all sides; the players and the clubs. It can be difficult in negotiation (with other clubs and players), it goes up and down. The important thing is that I have a feeling from the sport side that this player will make us better as a team and that his performances will make us better in the future and this is the first step."

Former Arsenal and Manchester United man Kevin Beadell is on board as the club's head of recruitment and is working closely with Röhl and Chansiri as the club continue to navigate what has already been a whirlwind transfer window. Alongside incoming targets Wednesday have received what Röhl described as 'good offers' for some senior players. It's a busy time.

"Our offices are next to one another," Röhl said on his work alongside Beadell. "At the moment I am in his office more than I am in my office! This is very good, I want to have a guy who is very close to the coaches, he is sometimes on the pitches looking at the training. He is doing a fantastic job and we can do things together in one direction. Hopefully we can do some more things in the next weeks."

Troyes loanee forward Ike Ugbo was brought in as the club's second winter loan signing after goalkeeper James Beadle joined from Brighton & Hove Albion. Neither player was involved in Saturday's defeat at Southampton - Beadle watched on from the bench and Ugbo was not named in the matchday squad - with Röhl extolling the virtues of being able to get players in early in the window in order for them to bed-in and get used to the intense demands of the club's training and playing routine.

He continued: "I spoke at first about needing a little bit of time to bring new players here but also time for the players to adapt and to learn. It takes time. If you make the signings at the end of January then you lose three or four weeks and this is not so good, you want players here as soon as possible.