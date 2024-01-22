Sheffield Wednesday Ladies unable to provide cup upset in South Yorkshire derby

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies were defeated 5-1 in a hotly anticipated SHCFA tie against Barnsley Women’s Reserves, who were bolstered by the addition of first team players to their ranks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New boss Andy Gilligan will have been hoping to change his side’s fortunes after a 3-0 defeat to Mosborough in their last league game, overseeing the side's first goalless performance of the season.

Barnsley were never going to roll over for The Owlesses and were coming off the back of a comprehensive 4-1 victory away at Bradford City Reserves - a game which saw them run rampant scoring three goals in the second half. Wednesday and Gilligan would have to tighten up the defence first and foremost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They would be coming up against Barnsley’s Olivia Darley and Delia Hurdiss, both of whom have bagged six goals each, and the latter doing so in as many games. But Wednesday also had the further issue of coming up against the likes of Louise Biggins, who has been a prominent face for Barnsley Women’s first team this season, featuring for them in 16 matches.

One thing that was certain leading into this highly anticipated cup clash was that goals would come thick and fast. Prior to an impressive demolishing of Bradford, Barnsley were outdone and outclassed in a game that saw them concede double figures; the third time this season that fate had befallen them.

Gilligan opted to make two changes in the SHCFA tie, with Kelsey Spink-Robinson notably getting her first start for the senior team after coming up through the youth ranks.

As the game kicked-off, Wednesday couldn’t have had a more disruptive start to proceedings, and after some very early pressure, Barnsley took possession, creating a dangerous attack down the right. With power and promise, the ball was cannoned across the box, and Wednesday keeper Kirsty Tonner was unable to keep a hold of. Visiting attacker, Biggins, was there to bounce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonner came away from the goal with a minor hand injury - which wouldn’t have been as catastrophic as last week when Wednesday had no recognised keeper on the bench - but luckily she was able to carry on, and young keeper, Skye Webster, wasn't needed at this stage.

The threat of 16-year-old prodigy Spink-Robinson was becoming apparent for Wednesday, and her pace was causing a real threat. In the early spell of play the goal for Barnsley was by no means an indicator of how the game had started, with Wednesday top scorer Amy Broomhead getting a chance early on after wrong footing the Barnsley defender with a pivot on to her left foot. Unfortunately her shot was easily saved by Barnsley’s number one.

But what was an uphill task coming back against an outfit from a higher division was made even more difficult as Biggins guided her way through the Wednesday defence once again and dispatched a beautifully taken strike past the grasp of Tonner. That left the Owlesses down by two, which was not probably not representative of what they deserved after such a bright start.

A third then fell the way of the hosts as Jemima Jarvis tapped home, and frustration was beginning to sink into the Wednesday ranks - particularly in regards to goal kicks in which the windy conditions were playing havoc. But five minutes before the interval, Wednesday were given a glimmer of hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came thanks to Heidi O’Reilly, who converted with a looping free-kick from 20-yards out to score what is becoming a trademark goal for the number 10, a player who has been clinical when given the chance from dead-ball situations this season. The set-piece strike saw Wednesday two goals adrift going into half-time, and they were certainly not out of it.

They came out the traps with speed and intent in the start of the latter 45, something that will have been emphasised by Gilligan at the break, but two quick fire goals from the hosts, the first of which completed a hat-trick for first team starlet Biggins, spoiled any potential of a cup upset and Wednesday found themselves 5-1 down with 30-minutes to play.

Following the fifth, Tonner made way for Skye Webster for some valuable minutes in-between the sticks, and the 16-year-old came away with a clean sheet in the final half an hour. Nontheless, Wednesday bowed out of the cup.