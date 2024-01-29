Sheffield Wednesday Ladies overturn half-time deficit to draw in six-goal thriller

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With new boss, Andy Gilliga,n yet to get his first win after taking over from former manager, Kieron Lee, he was hoping his side would put an end to that by getting the double over the current table-toppers.

Last time out at The Jubilee against Kiveton Park, Wednesday Ladies has came out on top 1-0 courtesy of a winning goal from captain, Eleanor Vessey, a result that - at the time - saw them extend their lead at the top of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, though, Kiveton have only had one game where they haven’t picked up maximum points - a defeat at the hands of a relentless Brunsmeer Athletic side.

Kiveton were very difficult to break down in the first meeting of the sides, and more of the same was to be expected in this away tie which really felt like a six-pointer for both teams, with Wednesday having the opportunity to close the gap on the top of the league to just two points.

In terms of changes, Gilligan opted with a 4-4-2 formation, which saw Heidi O’Reilly sitting just behind Wednesday’s top scorer, Amy Broomhead.

His team got off to a slightly shaky start, with the home side getting the larger share of possession and shots, having a go from distance to test Kirsty Tonner in-between the sticks on numerous occasions. It was this early pressure from Kiveton resulted in them getting on the scoreboard early, with Wednesday defender, Tamsin Stephenson, unfortunately turning it past her own keeper when put under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal saw an instant response, though, and of course it was Broomhead that made it happen. She shifted it onto her right foot with a touch that looked as if it may get away from her, but the angle didn’t stop her from firing past the keeper, and almost immediately the game was back on level terms.

One thing that became quickly apparent in the opening 20-minutes was that goals were going to come thick and fast - it wasn’t long before Kiveton found themselves back in front once again. Minutes after the hosts restored their lead they nearly lost it again, Broomhead again the dangerwoman, but she was inches away from bagging a brace as her lofted shot left the home goalkeeper in no man’s land - only to crash against the post.

It was the home side that found themselves with the early edge. They were fashioning many chances with balls over the top to their nippy front three - something that even Wednesday’s slightly deeper line wasn’t able to prevent - and the threat from the SHWGL table leaders was clear to see. Just before the interval they scored a third from a set-piece, and went into the break with a comfortable two-goal cushion.

Gilligan called upon young prodigy Kelsey Spink-Robinson to make a change for the second-half, just 24 hours after an appearance for the U16s in which she bagged a brace, and she went in behind Broomhead, with O’Reilly shifting over to the right. Midfielder, Molly Crossland, also entered the fray in order to compact the middle of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately for the hosts a suspected quad injury saw their top scorer, Sky Hughes, go off, news which was a real suckerpunch for them as she was proving to be a real threat down the left - for Wednesday, though, it was one less problem to deal with.

The visitors came out of the traps with extra intent and fight, particularly from Crossland, who was successful in breaking up play and trying to find that killer ball to Vessey or O’Reilly out wide. The latter was able to put her stamp of authority on this game, taking it off the Kiveton full-back, to then set up Spink-Robinson outside the box. Her strike went narrowly wide, but it was promising, and midfielder, Renée Simmonite-Scott, was also starting to get into the groove. All the Owlesses’ attacks were coming through her.

Ten-minutes into the second half, Wednesday’s bright start paid dividends, and it was Vessey who latched on to a parried save by the home keeper and was on hand to find the back of the net. 2-1, and game on.

The home side weren’t showing even half the quality that they had in the former half, and only minutes later Wednesday were level again. Simmonite-Scott managed to direct a header from close range past the isolated keeper, who wasn’t able to deal with the dead-ball delivery sent in by O’Reilly. Much to Kiveton’s frustrations, they had let their healthy two-goal lead slip in a matter of minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It almost got better for Gilligan’s side, too with Wednesday thinking that they had gone ahead courtesy of Spink-Robinson after the 16-year-old finished off a quickly taken set piece - but it was taken prematurely according to the referee, and was to be disallowed and retaken.

His inspired half-time substitutions were making all the difference in this crucial six-pointer, and Spink-Robinson went close again as her long shot cannoned off the crossbar. If someone was going to grab a late winner in this contest, it was looking increasingly likely that it would be Wednesday.

But the home side managed to cling on to the draw, leaving Wednesday frustrated that they were unable to come away from Chapman Fields with all three points. Considering the uphill task of having to come back from a two-goal deficit at the break, though, they can be proud of their performance and the point to show for it.