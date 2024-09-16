Sheffield Wednesday Ladies fall just short in nine-goal thriller

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies lost out 5-4 against Brunsmeer Athletic as they came close to an incredible comeback.

Wednesday Ladies were hoping to get their first win on the board at the SWFCCP Jubilee Sports Club and build on the positives from last week’s 4-1 defeat at Ossett United, but they came across many troubles in the opening few minutes and were up against it facing a side that finished second in the NERWFL last season.

With Kieron Lee’s absence, assistant coach Andy Gilligan made two changes to the side that was defeated by Ossett, with a defensive change that saw Romy Lee come in for the unavailable Jess Birtles, whilst Eleanor Vessey dropped to the bench for Harriet Lloyd - she was given a start for her Owlesses debut.

Brunsmeer were always going to be a tricky side after they went unbeaten in the 2023/24 SHWGL season, earning them promotion to the NERWFL alongside Wednesday Ladies, and things didn’t start well for the hosts as Brunsmeer took an early lead. The away side’s winger beat the offside trap - though some would disagree - and slotted it past Kirsty Tonner between the sticks.

The Owlesses did respond in perfect fashion, though, as Amy Broomhead capitalised on being given space 30 yards out, and she managed to open her account for the 2024/25 season in some style, bending it into the roof of the net, leaving the Brunsmeer goalkeeper stranded.

They would have been looking to capitalise on this moment of brilliance from Broomhead, but before too long they were behind again - then, ike London buses, the away side netted a third with just ten minutes on the clock... It was a familiar situation to last week for Wednesday Ladies, and Gilligan had to look to settle his side down, who were getting carved open by the visitors.

He did manage to do so, and although they were unable to create any chances for themselves, they did at least manage to keep Brunsmeer at bay. They weren’t in the worst situation going in 3-1 at the break, however they knew they had to respond in positive fashion and capitalise on the opposition’s attack losing their way in the latter stages of the first stanza.

But instead the task was made even greater, Brunsmeer bagged another after the restart, making it 4-1 to the away side, and 10 minutes later a well-taken finish from the Brunsmeer left winger put the game out of reach for the Owlesses - Gilligan’s side now trailed by four goals at home.

It was shaping up to be yet another difficult afternoon for Wednesday Ladies, but there was joy for debutant, Lloyd, as she managed to grab a consolation goal, linking up with Broomhead to capitalise on a mistake from the Brunsmeer goalkeeper and knock it into an open net. 5-2.

The away side appeared to be rocked by it and it didn’t take much longer for her to bag her second of the game as a right-footed effort sailed over the away goalkeeper, who was left flat-footed with no chance of keeping it out. 5-3, they couldn’t, could they?

They weren’t done. And with three minutes left they close the gap further. it would take something miraculous for SWLFC to come away from the game with anything, but they came even closer to completing the impossible as Broomhead scored her second of the game - with a poacher’s finish - to make it 4-5.

Unfortunately, it was too little too late for the hosts in the end, and they ran out of time to continue their onslaught on the Brunsmeer defence. So the nine-goal thriller ended in Brunsmeer’s favour, despite an incredible second half performance by Gilligan’s side, who came so close to an incredible comeback at the Jubilee.

In particular, the Owlesses boss will have taken positives from the performances of new signing Lloyd, as well as Lily-May Jackson, who gave Gilligan’s side the energy needed in the centre-of-the-park to mount a potential comeback.

Wednesday Ladies will now look to get their first win of the season in an away FA Cup clash as they face Oughtibridge Memorial in the second qualifying round, with the tie taking place on Sunday 22nd September.

Starting XI: Tonner (GK), Gilligan, Lee, Bilous, Stancill, Simmonite-Scott, O’Reilly, Lloyd, Norsworthy, Shaw, Broomhead

Subs: Crossland, Vessey, Jackson