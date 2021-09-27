Sheffield Wednesday Ladies come together as midfielder mourns family lost in tragic Killamarsh killings

Lydia Harrison lays a wreath before Sheffield Wednesday Ladies' game this weekend.

The local area was rocked by the devastating news that Terri Harris, 35, along with her two children John Paul, 13 and Lacey, 11, as well as friend Connie Gent, also 11, had been found murdered.

Damien Bendall, who has been charged with the four murders, appeared at Derby Crown Court last week via video-link, and was told that he would face trial next year on March 1st. There will also be a review of the case on November 26th.

Sheffield Wednesday’s senior men’s side wore black armbands for their 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town in memory of those that were so tragically killed, but sadly for SWLFC the events were felt even closer to home.

Dave Higgins, the Owlesses chairman, said that they wanted to show their respect to the families involved, especially given that their new signing, Harrison, was dealing with the loss of her step-siblings.

Speaking to The Star after the weekend’s game, Higgins said, “With the league having organising the minutes’ silence before all of the games within the Sheffield Hallamshire Girls and Adult Women County Football League, we wanted to show our own mark of respect by placing flowers on the centre circle…

“We checked with Lydia to make sure that the family were happy for us to go ahead, and Lydia herself was brave enough to attend the game and place the flowers in the centre circle before taking them away to place at the memorial.”

SWLFC unfortunately went on to lose the game 2-0 against Wallsend Ladies as their tough start to the 2021/22 campaign continued, with both goals coming in the final 10 minutes of the tie after the Owlesses had looked set to pick up their first point of the season.