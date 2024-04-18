Sheffield Wednesday Ladies bag six in penultimate game of the season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday Ladies were looking to replicate their big win at home to Brinsworth Whitehill of the weekend, where Broomhead sensationally bagged a double hat-trick to help her side to a well-needed win, and she will have been hoping to carry on where she left off.

Middlewood Rovers, however, were a side that were certain to pose a threat. Averaging over two goals a game, the Owlesses had to be compact in defence to quash their threat, particularly that of attacker, Jasmine Steel - who had bagged 11 times in this SHWGL campaign prior to this fixture.

On the other hand, though, the opposition had an exploitable defence, something that lead to Kieron Lee naming an attacking side in this penultimate game of the season. Three changes were made as Sadie Hooper, Aleks Fox and Lucy Poskitt made way for Heidi O’Reilly, Molly Wilde and Renée Simmonite-Scott.

Wednesday got off to the perfect start as yet again Broomhead got herself on the scoresheet just minutes in - Rachel Norsworthy fashioned a chance as she whipped in a low ball, and Wednesday’s striker made no mistake in converting.

Things only got better for the Owlesses too, as a short corner from O’Reilly teed up defender Molly Wilde on the edge of the box who scored an absolute belter into the top corner giving Middlewood’s keeper no chance.

Wednesday were smooth sailing at this point and had it in the back of the net for a third time following a scramble in the box after a corner wasn’t dealt with, but prior to the ball being prodded in, Imogen Yeardley’s was deemed to have handled the ball, so it wouldn’t count. So it wasn’t their third, but Wednesday still went into the half with a healthy two-goal lead and the performance was one to be proud of.

Middlewood, however, started the second stanza by taking things up a notch, putting Wednesday under severe pressure from the off... Five minutes into the half, the deficit was halved after a brilliant 20-yard-strike from the visitors, one that gave Kirsty Tonner in-between the sticks no chance. And moments later, the game was turned completely on its head. A free kick on the right side was not dealt with by Wednesday as it entered the corridor of uncertainty, with it eventually finding its way nestled in the back of the net. 2-2, and SWLFC had work to do.

The poor start could have almost resulted in Wednesday finding themselves a goal down as the ball was lifted in towards an empty net, as well, but heroic defending from Caitlin Walker - who sprinted back to clear off the line - prevented the second half from going bad to ugly for the Owlesses.

All of a sudden Wednesday were in trouble, but - as they say - pressure makes diamonds, and it was Simmonite-Scott who proved the difference. She weaved through a congested area outside the box, sending an inch-perfect ball through to Broomhead to bag her brace and make it 3-2. That creativity had been lacking at the start of the second half, but as soon as Wednesday gained that confidence to show their flair, they took control again.

Just a few moments later Broomhead was at it again, bagging her second hat-trick of the week as her clinical edge shone through. A brilliant darting and diagonal run through the box from the left got her in space, and she wasted no time in smashing it past Middlewood’s shot-stopper.

The provider to Broomhead’s second goal of the game then got her own name on the scoresheet to truly finish off the tie. Wednesday substitute, Mika Russell, sent in a delightful ball in from the corner, leaving Simmonite-Scott to direct it past the goalie from a thundering header. 5-2, and victory was theirs.

There was to be a cherry on top of the cake, though, and it was undoubtedly the pick of the goals as Norsworthy chased a ball down the right and - following a sprint race with the visitor’s full-back - struck it beautifully into the keeper’s top near corner, taking her tally to two goals in the space of four days.