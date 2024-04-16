Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls take on West Brom on April 27th as the curtain comes down on the season at S6, after which only one game will remain for Danny Röhl’s outfit - an away trip to Sunderland on the final day.

Wednesday have three massive games ahead of them as they look to try and maintain their place in the Championship this season, and while they certainly won’t be mathematically down by the time the Baggies come to town, if things don’t go their way this weekend then there could be a real sense of deflation regarding their chances.

A Category G designation for the tie means that the cheapest adult ticket for non-members is £27, with the club opting to place it in the lowest category for what could prove to be a crunch game at S6 - and one category lower than the Stoke City game over the weekend.

Over 32,000 people were present for the 1-1 draw against the Potters in what was the club’s biggest attendance of the season so far, and as long as the Owls have still got a fighting chance of keeping their survival dream alive there’s no doubt that their fans will turn up once again in their penultimate tie of the campaign.