Sheffield Wednesday striker makes admission after crazy midtable Owls statistic
Wednesday find themselves stuck in the grip of a relegation battle that has been running for months, with the Owls having been handed a huge setback in the early stages of a campaign that saw them endure their worst ever start in the Championship.
If you take into account only Danny Röhl’s games in charge in 2023/24 then Wednesday would find themselves comfortably midtable, picking up 41 points from 32 games, and ‘Smudge’ thinks that it says a lot about the division that they’re in at the moment.
“It speaks volumes,” he said to The Star. “It’s such a tough league and every team has got quality. It’s unfortunate the position we find ourselves in, when you come in on a Saturday after a win and check the table and you still haven’t moved. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a bit deflating, but the manager has been really good and his staff have been really good at picking the lads up.
"We realise that there’s a lot still to fight for, a lot of points to play for and the manager said that again after Stoke. We spoke about it and made sure everyone still believes that we can do this.”
He also told the media, “We’ve got a real chance. Ever since the new manager has come in he’s put us in a position where we do believe that we can stay up. Obviously there are nine points to play for and we’re one behind, it’s going to be a big three games!”
Wednesday are back in action on Sunday afternoon against Blackburn Rovers, and with everyone else playing on Saturday they’ll know by kick off if they have a chance to get out of the bottom three or not.