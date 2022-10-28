Famewo has been sidelined since the win over Milton Keynes Dons earlier in the campaign, and Reece James picked up a knock against Plymouth Argyle, and it sounds as though both are on the brink of a return to action.

After confirming that Ben Heneghan could well miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury, Darren Moore did have better news on a couple of his other defenders – as well as offering a potential timeline for Dennis Adeniran.

Speaking to The Star, Moore explained, “Reece James is back in now, so we feel he’s fine. He’s back in training.

“Akin will be back into training next week, and then with Dennis we feel that he’s a few more weeks before he’s back on the grass with the players.”

Meanwhile, Moore was also quizzed on the situation of full back, Jack Hunt, who has played only a handful of matches so far this season, with the Owls boss stating that he needs to just take his chance whenever it arrives.

“Jack’s just got to continue what he’s doing,” he said. “I’m sure as and when the opportunity presents itself he’ll be ready to step in - he’s keeping himself fit and strong.

Akin Famewo is on the brink of a return for Sheffield Wednesday.

“I think the level of performance from Liam Palmer has been exceptional, his consistency… Both are competing for that right back. But we’ve also played with both.