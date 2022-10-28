George Byers confirms key Sheffield Wednesday contract detail after summer interest

The popular midfielder was the subject of interest from the Championship over the summer as The Star reported that Blackpool had made enquiries over his availability, however this publication also revealed that there was a one-year option in his current deal that left the ball firmly in Wednesday’s court.

Byers went on to start the season in strong form until an injury handed him a little setback, but he played 90 minutes against Bristol Rovers on the weekend and was one of their standout performers on the night.

Some fans had been concerned about interest from above after he entered into the last season of his current deal, but – as previously reported – the club have an option to extend if they so wish.

Speaking to the media ahead of the visit of Burton Albion, Byers said, "I do have an option in the contract, so that’s there if the club wants to take it… But I’m loving my football at the moment, I feel like I’m in the right place to go and express myself.

“I’ve got a great relationship with the fans, which is amazing, and I’m really happy here. I just want to keep kicking on.”

The 26-year-old is expected to start once again against the Brewers on Saturday afternoon, and he'll no doubt be desperate to add to his goal tally as he looks to better his return of six goals in 24 games last season.

