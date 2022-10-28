The Owls face Burton Albion tomorrow and it had already been confirmed that Heneghan would not be available for the tie, but now it’s been revealed that things are a lot worse than just that.

Moore explained to the media on Friday that the former AFC Wimbledon centre back will require surgery on his ACL after the problem that he sustained against Lincoln, meaning that he could well be out for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Wednesday boss said, “It’s not good news. In the game against Lincoln he sustained an injury, and it’s one that’s going to require surgery… It’s one that could potentially rule him out for the rest of the season.

"It’s a bitter blow for us, because in terms of where we’re at he was a wonderful mainstay in defence, and has played a huge part.

“He’ll be a big, big miss for us, but our thoughts are towards Ben and getting him back as quick as we can.

“It’s a knee injury, he’s ended up doing his anterior cruciate ligament, so he needs surgery. He’ll get it fully repaired, but we know that’s a lengthy process.”

Sheffield Wednesday lost Ben Heneghan to injury against Lincoln City.

Wednesday face Burton at 3pm on Saturday as they seek to extend their current unbeaten run, but do it by returning to winning ways after back-to-back 1-1 draws.