The Owls boss mentioned after the impressive 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle that he’d taken the Wednesday skipper off due to a little niggle, but it would appear that there are no concerns about him for the trip to Oxford United.

But Moore’s injury list still consists of players such as Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley, Florian Kamberi and Olamide Shodipo, while Lewis Gibson is still undergoing his rehabilitation back at his parent club, Everton.

When asked whether any of the injured crop of players may be able to return against Oxford, the Owls boss said, “I think the closest to returning of the injured players is Kamberi, but as for the rest of them – no, not yet.”

He also went into more detail on the injury issues in the squad…

Barry Bannan

“Yeah, Barry is fine. He’s really good.”

Florian Kamberi

“We’ll have a look. I’ll probably say more next week – there’s a better chance of him coming back in for that. Not so much this week.”

Chey Dunkley

“I would say that it’ll be weeks… He’s doing well, and I think I’ll get more of a prognosis later. He’s getting back on the grass, but there’s a lot of work we have to do because it’s muscular. We don’t want to rush him – we don’t want him to have any reactions.”

Olamide Shodipo