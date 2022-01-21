There’s a young midfielder who has played for the Owls this week – and he’s hoping to secure himself a deal at Hillsborough if all goes well.

The Star reported earlier this week that Ipswich Town youngster, Collin Oppong, had joined up with Wednesday’s U23s as he sought to possibly earn himself a contract at Middlewood road, with the 19-year-old forward being handed a starting berth in the 2-0 defeat to Peterborough United.

New U23 manager, Neil Thompson, has only just taken over from Lee Bullen following his departure for Ayr United in Scotland, but he’s wasted no time in trying to see what talent could be available for the team going forward.

Now, after Oppong was revealed to be one of the trialists on show, The Star can confirm that the other was attacking midfielder, Owen Humphries, who will have been hoping to show ‘Thommo’ that he’s got what it takes.

Humphries is currently playing for Larkhall Athletic after recently moving from Mangotsfield United, and – like Oppong – the 19-year-old was also recently on trial with Birmingham City, and scored as their U23s drew 1-1 with Stoke City.

It remains to be seen whether the pair remain at Middlewood Road currently or will play for the U23s again, however they will no doubt be keen to get as long as possible to try and show the Owls that they’re capable of making the grade in blue and white.