Wednesday fans were left holding their breath earlier this week as Lee Gregory went off holding his hamstring in the 2-0 win over Sunderland, and while Darren Moore said after the game that it was ‘just precautionary’, there were still fears over what may happen next.

Now though, with the Charlton encounter on the horizon, the Owls boss has confirmed that their top scorer from last season has trained today, while Michael Smith is expected back on the grass on Monday and he also explained that Josh Windass’ strapping that was seen against MK Dons and in training is purely his own choice.

Here’s what Moore said in his press briefing:

Lee Gregory

"He trained today so we put him through his paces and we'll see what reaction he gets tomorrow. We've just got to see the reaction in the morning if any.”

Michael Smith

"Michael Smith is taking a step up now and we expect him to be back on the grass on Monday, which is great. The last three or four days have seen him really push on, which we're really pleased with. That's great for him and for others especially with the games we've got coming up.”

Lee Gregory should be back for Sheffield Wednesday against Charlton Athletic.

Josh Windass

"A lot of these players wear tape around their hamstrings or knees now… They wear things underneath their socks, ankle strappings. With Josh it’s been looked upon because it’s visible, but if it helps him in games with added support then that’s fine.

“He’s fit, he’s good, he’s looking for the matches and the gamete to cross over that threshold and find that consistency.”

Any other niggles...

"The others the other night we took them off as a precaution - one or two with cramps, one or two just tightening up. We didn't want to risk anything, not with the games we've got coming up on Saturday and next week.

"Apart from that we look okay. They trained today and hopefully they'll all come in with no reaction."